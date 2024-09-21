US Navy prepares for potential war with China, unveils 2024 strategic plan

Franchetti said the navy is committed to meeting the challenge of aggression from China in the Pacific. She said the US Navy is ready for war today, and will be even more prepared by 2027. This is the year in which Xi Jinping anticipates China will be prepared for a military campaign to invade Taiwan

Taipei: US Navy Chief Admiral Lisa Franchetti unveiled the 2024 Navigation Plan, outlining navy's readiness for a potential war with China over the next two years, Taiwan News.

Franchetti released her Navigation Plan (NAVPLAN) for America's Warfighting Navy at the Naval War College on September 19, according to the official statment. In her presentation of the Navigation Plan, Franchetti said the navy is committed to meeting the challenge of aggression from China in the Pacific. She said the US Navy is ready for war today, and will be even more prepared by 2027. This is the year in which Xi Jinping anticipates China will be prepared for a military campaign to invade Taiwan, as per Taiwan News.

The first section of the report opens, "The Chairman of the People's Republic of China has told his forces to be ready for war by 2027; we will be more ready."

Franchetti said that meeting the goals of the Navigation Plan will ensure the navy is ready to "deliver warfighting excellence" to deter aggression and defend US national security interests. The plan includes seven main areas to invest time and resources, with a pointed focus on the warfighting environment in the Indo-Pacific.

The Navigation Plan notes, "The PRC's defense industrial base is on a wartime footing, including the world's largest shipbuilding capacity ... In response, we understand that deterring PRC threats to US allies, partners, and interests --and winning decisively if called upon -- requires (the US Navy) to stay committed to a Navigation Plan that delivers integrated, all-domain sea control as part of a warfighting ecosystem."

A crucial component of the plan is to prioritize interoperability with partner nations by establishing a "joint and combined" warfighting ecosystem, with a "clarity of purpose" shared across the warfighting force.

The release of the Plan came on the opening day of the 26th annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense conference.

The 26th annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense conference kicked off in Kona, Hawaii, bringing together 28 senior defense leaders from partner nations and multinational organizations. The conference provides a platform for top military officials from the US, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia, and India to discuss regional challenges and promote cooperation among defense forces.

The theme for this year's conference is "The Future Indo-Pacific: Building a Resilient and Interconnected Region." (ANI)

