US Police denies reports of Goldy Brar shot dead in California

California: Following a shooting that took place in Fresno, the US Police has said that the incident, in any way, was ‘not connected’ to the case involving a gang killing in India, identifying the victim as 37-year old Xavier Gladney, a local community paper Fresno Bee reported.

The clarification from Fresno officers came after several social media reports claimed that the victim of the shootout was Indian gangster Goldy Brar, a suspect in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

In an update on Wednesday, the Fresno Police Department identified Gladney as the victim during the shooting incident that occurred in Fresno on Tuesday.

Citing the Police, Fresno Bee reported that the department was receiving several calls from foreign media and that officers were working to debunk any connections between the slayings. Following a ShotSpotter alert, Fresno police responded to the gunshot at the alleyway of Fairmont and Holt on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. When the police arrived, Gladney was suffering from a gunshot wound. After being brought to the Community Regional Medical Center, he was declared dead.

Additionally, a 13-year-old was brought to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes on Wednesday said the teen was at the location where shots were fired. According to Fresno Bee, the homicide detectives have identified the alleged shooter as 33-year-old Darren Williams. Police said it was the 12th intentional homicide in Fresno in 2024. (ANI)

Also Read: Punjab Police arrest three operatives of gangster Goldy Brar from UP's Gorakhpur

Also Watch: