US President Donald Trump accuses China of ‘economically hostile act’

Washington: US President Donald Trump accused China of attempting to drive a wedge between the United States and Argentina by purchasing soybeans from the South American nation rather than from American producers.

“I would say so,” Trump told reporters in the Cabinet Room while speaking alongside his Cabinet members and Argentine President Javier Milei. “China likes to draw wedges.”

When asked about reports concerning Chinese port fees imposed on US vessels, Trump downplayed their significance.

“I guess, that’s natural. It’s China and it’s natural,” he remarked. “It’s not gonna mean anything in the end.”

Following his interaction with reporters, Trump issued a warning to China over its refusal to buy US soybeans, calling the move “an Economically Hostile Act.”

“I believe that China purposefully not buying our Soybeans, and causing difficulty for our Soybean Farmers, is an Economically Hostile Act. We are considering terminating business with China having to do with Cooking Oil, and other elements of Trade, as retribution,” he posted on Truth Social.

Trump’s remarks came at a time of growing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. China had earlier announced that new special port fees would take effect for US ships arriving in Chinese ports, according to state media reports. The decision, which took effect on October 14, marked another escalation in the ongoing trade standoff.

The Chinese government stated that the new measure was designed to “safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese shipping industry and enterprises while ensuring fair competition in international shipping,” Global Times reported.

According to the Chinese Transport Ministry, the new port fees on eligible US vessels berthing at Chinese ports would begin at 400 yuan (USD 56) per net ton and would increase annually on April 17 for the next three years.

China said the levy, introduced on October 10, was in direct response to the US decision to impose additional port fees on Chinese ships arriving at American ports starting October 14.

The Chinese Transport Ministry, as cited by the Global Times, stated that Washington’s actions had “seriously violated WTO rules and the China-US maritime transport agreement,” leading to “severe disruption” in maritime trade between the two nations. (ANI)

