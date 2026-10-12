US President Donald Trump Announces Russia-Ukraine ‘Energy Ceasefire’

WASHINGTON, DC: US President Donald Trump has announced an immediate "energy ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine, noting that both the warring nations have agreed to the truce. In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared that the energy stalemate is effective immediately, while urging both Moscow and Kyiv not to violate it.

"Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!" Trump wrote without further explaining the details of the truce. The announced ceasefire has not yet been confirmed by either Russia or Ukraine. (ANI)

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