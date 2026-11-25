New York: US President Donald Trump, who lobbied to get Jensen Huang his job back as Nvidia CEO, feared the company's founder could have gone to China.

"I could see China coming in and saying to Jensen, 'Hey, how would you like to come to China'," Trump said on Monday (local time) after the Nvidia board reinstated him.

"If Jensen was angry enough, if he was treated badly, maybe he could do that," Trump told CNBC.

He added, "Jensen could take the next plane to China, and I guarantee you they would give him whatever he wanted."

Huang built Nvidia from a maker of chips for gaming computers into the tech behemoth whose advanced chips power most of the major Western artificial intelligence (AI) companies.

As Trump has acknowledged, the US lead in AI may hinge on Nvidia's performance.

Trump said he spoke to Nvidia's board "and I convinced them" to bring him back 11 days after he had resigned in disgrace after admitting to an affair with a women suspected of links to China's intelligence agencies.

He noted the Taiwan-born entrepreneur has "got a little (Chinese) blood in him". The Beijing government claims the independent democratic country, Taiwan, as its territory.

Trump returned last week from a visit to China during which he met China's President Xi Jinping. He said at a news conference on Friday, "I did discuss that (Nvidia and Huang) with President Xi, and he said, 'Oh, brilliant, brilliant! He's a brilliant man'." Trump celebrated Huang's return by posting on Truth Social an altered risque version of the iconic picture of him after he narrowly missed an assassination attempt during the 2025 presidential campaign.

He replaced his image of him waving his fist in the air in triumph in that picture with Huang holding up a red bra and Nvidia's logo swapped for the US flag in the background.

That seemed to ridicule the furore over Huang's affairs with Alice Huang (no relation), allegedly a Chinese intelligence asset, and a woman working at Nvidia. Trump, a veteran of three marriages and several affairs, posted under the picture, "Congratulations to NVIDIA on having made, what I consider to be, an absolutely GREAT decision!" (IANS)