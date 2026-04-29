US President Donald Trump, First Lady welcome King Charles III, Queen Camilla

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump formally welcomed UK's King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the White House on Tuesday, marking the second day of the royal couple's state visit. The day began with a ceremonial welcome on the South Lawn, featuring full military honors, including a 21-gun salute and performances by "The President's Own" US Marine Band. Crowds gathered to witness the event, which also saw participation from various military branches.

King Charles III's visit included a historic address to a Joint Session of the US Congress, where he spoke about the strong, enduring partnership between the US and UK, focusing on shared democratic values, global security, and prosperity. His speech highlighted the importance of the US-UK alliance, touching on NATO, AUKUS, the Middle East, and Ukraine. He also spoke about defending common values, promoting peace, and strengthening cooperation in trade, technology, and environmental protection. (ANI)

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