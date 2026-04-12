US President Donald Trump flaunts US oil supremacy as tankers head for ‘sweetest’ crude

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump on Saturday highlighted the energy prowess of the United States, asserting that the nation possesses petroleum reserves exceeding those of the subsequent two major oil-producing nations combined. In a statement shared on Truth Social, the President claimed that a significant fleet of vessels is currently en route to American shores to procure what he described as the highest quality and “sweetest” oil available. “Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers, some of the largest anywhere in the world, are heading right now to the United States to load up with the best and ‘sweetest’ oil (and gas!) anywhere in the world,” Trump stated. The President further emphasised the scale of domestic resources, adding, “We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined — and higher quality. We are waiting for you. Quick turnaround!” (ANI)

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