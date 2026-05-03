US President Donald Trump Labels War Critics ‘Treasonous,’ Rejects Iran Proposal

FLORIDA: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said he considers it “treasonous” for critics to claim that the United States is not winning the war in Iran.

Speaking during remarks at The Villages in Florida, Trump criticised political opponents for questioning the effectiveness of the US military campaign.

“We get the radical left to say, ‘We’re not winning, we’re not winning.’ They don’t have any military left. It’s unbelievable,” Trump said. “It’s actually, it’s actually, I believe it’s treasonous, okay. You want to know the truth, it’s treasonous.”

Trump said negotiations with Iran were not progressing as desired.”They’re not coming through with the kind of deal that we have to have, and we’re going to get this thing done properly,” he said.

He also stressed that the United States would not end the conflict prematurely. “We’re not going to leave early and have this kind of problem arise in three more years,” Trump said.

Earlier, speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for Florida, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Iran’s latest proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, while also casting doubt on whether a final agreement can be reached.

Trump said, “They want to make a deal, but I’m not satisfied with it, so we’ll see what happens.”

He did not elaborate on the specific aspects of the proposal he found unacceptable but indicated uncertainty over Tehran’s willingness to ultimately agree to a settlement.

“They’ve made strides, but I’m not sure if they ever get there,” Trump added, while speaking on the White House’s South Lawn.

The US President also pointed to internal divisions within Iran’s leadership, suggesting that disunity could be affecting the negotiation process.

“The leadership is very disjointed. It’s got two to three groups, maybe four, and it’s a very disjointed leadership. And with that being said, they all want to make a deal, but they’re all messed up,” the US President said. (ANI)

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