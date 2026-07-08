US President Donald Trump lands in Ankara for NATO summit and Key Bilateral Talks

ANKARA: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) touched down in Ankara, ahead of the NATO summit. He received a ceremonial welcome by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Etimesgut Air Base.

The White House shared visuals from Trump's arrival and wrote, "President Donald J. Trump Arrives in Turkey and is greeted by the President, @RTErdogan, ahead of the NATO summit."

The high-profile NATO summit, scheduled for July 7-8, comes amid ongoing tensions within the alliance regarding defence spending, burden-sharing, and the US role in European security.

White House Spokesperson Anna Kelly stated that Trump will also hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the Summit. (ANI)

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