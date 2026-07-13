US President Donald Trump Pays Tribute to Close ally Lindsey Graham

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) expressed grief over the death of his close ally, US Senator Lindsey Graham, calling him “one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known.” In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the 71-year-old South Carolina Republican as a “true American patriot” who was always working for the country. He said Graham would be “greatly missed” and added that details regarding funeral arrangements would be announced later.

Graham passed away on Saturday evening following a brief and sudden illness, according to a statement issued by his office. His family requested prayers and privacy during the difficult time.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune paid tribute to Graham, describing him as a trusted friend, colleague and a strong supporter of the United States and freedom-loving nations. Thune praised Graham’s long service in the US Air Force and the Senate, saying his leadership on national defence, the federal judiciary and foreign policy would leave a lasting impact. He also noted that many US presidents and world leaders had relied on Graham’s advice over the years.

Graham was first elected to the US Senate in 2002, succeeding former South Carolina Governor and Senator Strom Thurmond. As South Carolina’s senior senator, he became one of the Republican Party’s most influential voices on national security and international affairs.

World leaders also mourned his death. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remembered Graham as a steadfast supporter of Israel, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described him as a “true defender of freedom,” recognising his strong backing for Ukraine and democratic values. Graham’s death marks the end of a long political career that shaped US domestic and foreign policy for more than two decades. (ANI)

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