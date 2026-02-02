US President Donald Trump says Iran in talks with US amid regional tensions

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that Iran is negotiating with the United States. “The plan is that (Iran is) talking to us, and we’ll see if we can do something. Otherwise, we’ll see what happens,” Trump told a Fox News correspondent. He added that “the last time they negotiated, we had to take out their nuclear. It didn’t work, you know. Then we took it out a different way, and we’ll see what happens.” “We have a big fleet heading out there, bigger than we had — and still have, actually — in Venezuela,” Trump said. Trump also said the United States could not share military plans with Gulf allies while negotiating with Iran. “We can’t tell them the plan. If I told them the plan, it would be almost as bad as telling you the plan — it could be worse, actually,” Trump said, responding to reports that Gulf allies remain in the dark about potential US intervention plans involving Iran. (IANS)

Also Read: US President Donald Trump says Ukraine talks stand chance of settlement