US President Donald Trump sends Christmas greetings, pulls up ‘Radical Left Scum’

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) extended Christmas greetings while launching a sharp political attack on what he described as the "Radical Left Scum", asserting that their efforts to "destroy" the country were failing as he highlighted economic and national security achievements.

In a post on X, Trump claimed that under his leadership, the country no longer faced issues such as open borders, men competing in women's sports, widespread transgender policies, or weak law enforcement, while highlighting what he described as strong economic indicators.

He noted that the United States currently has a "record stock market and 401Ks", the "lowest crime numbers in decades", no inflation, and a GDP growth rate of 4.3 percent, which he said was two points higher than expected.

"Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly. We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women's Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement. What we do have is a Record Stock Market and 401K's, Lowest Crime numbers in decades, No Inflation, and yesterday, a 4.3 GDP, two points better than expected," his post read.

He also credited tariffs for generating "trillions of dollars in growth and prosperity" and asserted that the country now enjoys the "strongest national security we have ever had."

"Tariffs have given us Trillions of Dollars in Growth and Prosperity, and the strongest National Security we have ever had. We are respected again, perhaps like never before. God Bless America!!! President DJT," he added in his post.

This is not the first time the US President has expressed his political views during his Christmas greetings.

In his 2024 Christmas greetings, Trump called out his political opponents as "Radical Left Lunatics" and launched an attack at former US President Joe Biden for giving pardons during the remainder of his tenure, calling him a man "who has absolutely no idea what he is doing." (ANI)

