US President Donald Trump shares Macron, NATO Chief's private texts amid Greenland row

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared screenshots of what seemed to be private text messages from his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte.

According to the message, Macron told Trump that he did not understand what the US President was doing in Greenland and offered to set up a G7 meeting in Paris following the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday afternoon.

He even expressed support for Trump's actions in Syria and offered to work together on Iran.

The text message from Macron reads, "My friend, We are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland." "I can set up a G7 meeting after Davos in Paris on Thursday afternoon. I can invite the Ukrainians, the Danish, the Syrians and the Russians in the margins. Let's have a dinner together in Paris on Thursday before you go back to the US," he added. (IANS)

