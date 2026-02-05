US President Donald Trump Signs Bill Ending Partial Fed Shutdown

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon signed an ostentatious package to reopen the government.

"I'm thrilled to sign the Consolidated Appropriations Act to immediately reopen the federal government and fund the vast majority of operations through the rest of the fiscal year," the President said in the Oval Office.

Trump's signature ended the partial government shutdown after three days and funds a number of critical departments, but creates another funding cliff for the Department of Homeland Security in two weeks, CNN reported.

The US House passed a set of spending bills Tuesday (local time) that aimed to end the partial government shutdown while buying time for bipartisan talks over new accountability measures for ICE, asper Washington Post.

If failed to reach consensus in time, the Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency -- would have shut down on February 14. ICE operations and the agency's other immigration efforts were sustaining on the $170 billion appropriated for Homeland Security under the Republican tax and spending law passed last year, as per The Washington Post. (ANI)

