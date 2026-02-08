US President Donald Trump targets Iran Trade with New Tariff order

Washington: US President Donald Trump signed an executive order renewing the national emergency on Iran and creating a new tariff system targeting countries that buy goods or services from Tehran.

The White House said the order is designed to protect US national security, foreign policy, and the economy. It allows the United States to impose additional tariffs on imports from any country that "directly or indirectly purchases, imports, or otherwise acquires any goods or services from Iran."

The White House said the move is part of a broader effort to confront Iran's actions abroad. It cited Tehran's pursuit of nuclear capabilities, its ballistic missile program, support for terrorism, and activities that destabilize the Middle East.

In a fact sheet, the White House described Iran as the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism. The fact sheet said Tehran supports proxy groups and militias across the region, including forces that have killed and wounded Americans and that continue to target US troops, partners, and allies.

The administration also pointed to Iran's internal conditions. It said the regime has spent national resources on nuclear and missile programs while the country's infrastructure and population struggle.

The White House accused Iran of severe repression at home. It said the regime has killed protesters, denied basic human rights and used violence to maintain power. It also accused Tehran of spreading extremism and undermining efforts aimed at peace and regional stability. The administration said these actions amount to a continuing and extraordinary threat to the United States. It said that the threat requires a sustained and intensified response to protect Americans and US interests. (IANS)

Also Read: US Drops 25% Tariff on India Amid Russian Oil Deal