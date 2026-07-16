US President Donald Trump warns Iran over Nuclear Site Activity

Washington: US President Donald Trump said the United States was closely monitoring activity at Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site and warned that even limited movement there would trigger a new American strike.

Trump told Fox News that US Space Force surveillance systems were watching the facility after reports of possible activity.

“We’re looking at Pickaxe because somebody said there’s a little activity,” he said. Trump said the surveillance cameras were powerful enough to read a person’s name badge from space. He added that other Iranian nuclear sites previously struck by the United States remained under observation.

“If they make any move, they make any move, we immediately go and do whatever we have to do,” Trump said.

Fox News interviewer Trey Yingst noted that some weapons experts questioned whether US bunker-buster bombs could penetrate deeply enough to destroy the Pickaxe Mountain site. “They can go deep. We have good, good stuff,” Trump replied.

The president acknowledged that it was not clear whether Iran was conducting nuclear-related work at the location.

“Nobody knows about Pickaxe. By the way, nobody knows if they even are doing anything in Pickaxe,” he said. “It’s just something that comes up.”

Trump said surveillance had detected little activity but warned that the United States was prepared to respond. “We have cameras on it. There’s very little activity there,” he said. “But, if there’s even just a small amount, we’ll hit it and we’ll hit it hard.”

Trump also addressed activity at the Taleghan facility outside Tehran, which had been targeted in earlier US strikes. (IANS)

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