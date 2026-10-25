US President Donald Trump warns of Fresh Military Strikes on Iran

Washington: US President Donald Trump has warned that American forces could launch another round of military strikes against Iran if Tehran fails to reach an agreement with Washington, signalling that further military action remains an option despite his claims that Iran has already suffered a decisive defeat.

Speaking at a Republican campaign rally in Fort Myers, Florida, Trump suggested that the United States could repeat elements of its military campaign against Iran if diplomatic efforts failed to produce an agreement. "We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree. If they're smart, they'll just say, let's get down to business," Trump told supporters.

The remarks came as the President sought to portray the military campaign as successful while keeping pressure on Tehran to accept an agreement that would prevent it from developing nuclear weapons. Trump referred to two American military operations against Iran, Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury, claiming they had destroyed the country's nuclear enrichment capabilities and severely weakened its military and economy. "We obliterated Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity with Operation Midnight Hammer," he said. The President said subsequent operations had reinforced the initial strikes. He did not outline the conditions Iran would have to meet to prevent another round of military action. "We defeated them militarily, financially and otherwise and now we are ensuring it's done," Trump said.

His comments suggested that Washington was prepared to maintain military pressure even as the administration considered the possibility of an agreement. In a separate interview with Florida television station WINK-TV, Trump offered a similar assessment of how the conflict might end.

"I see it ending soon. I see it ending one way or another, through agreement or otherwise," he said. The President did not provide a timetable for ending the conflict or specify whether negotiations were underway.

Trump maintained that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remained the overriding objective of American military operations.

He argued that earlier administrations had failed to address the threat and said he had faced a difficult decision because of the potential consequences of military action. "I had to attack Iran, or they would have had a nuclear weapon," Trump said during the television interview. He also defended the use of B-2 bombers in the campaign, claiming that Iran would otherwise have acquired a nuclear weapon. At the Fort Myers rally, Trump also described the economic pressure facing Iran, claiming that the country was experiencing severe inflation and financial difficulties. (IANS)