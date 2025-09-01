US President Donald Trump’s stand against India likely to hit US interests

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump's current stand on India, which involves a sharp hike in tariffs on goods imported from the world's fastest-growing large economy, "is strategically flawed and economically counterproductive", according to a new report. An article in One World Outlook highlighted that India's economy has posted a robust 7.8 per cent growth in the April-June quarter despite the tariff turmoil. This is in glaring contrast to the notion suggested by Trump of India's economy being "dead" or weak. Even with punitive tariffs aimed at curbing imports from India, the economy has posted a five-quarter high growth rate, signalling robust underlying strength beyond external trade conflicts. The article pointed out that India's economic growth is not export-driven like other emerging markets, as close to 68 per cent of its GDP is fuelled by domestic consumption, including household and government spending. Global companies like Apple are deepening manufacturing investments in India, reflecting confidence in its market and capabilities. Consequently, a coercive US stance risks sidelining America from an increasingly influential partner with significant economic and strategic potential. The emerging economic realities suggest the need for policies that recognise India's growth dynamics and position the US-India partnership for mutual advantage, rather than perpetuating counterproductive discord, the article by Andrew Wilson said. (IANS)

