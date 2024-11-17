US President-Elect Donald Trump names White House communications chief, press secretary from campaign staff

NEW YORK: US President-Elect Donald Trump has selected two veterans of his first term and campaign to run White House communications and face a mostly adversarial media he has labelled the "enemy of the people."

Steven Cheung, who ran his media relations for the campaign, has been appointed Assistant to the President and Director of Communications, while the high visibility job of Press Secretary has gone to Karoline Leavitt, who was the campaign's national press secretary, according to Trump's announcements on Friday.

Cheung worked during Trump's first term as a Special Assistant to the President and Director of Strategic Response in charge of dealing with challenges that arise and planning on responding to upcoming issues.

He came over to Trump's campaign as its spokesperson known for acerbic statements.

He also addressed the media directly on behalf of Trump, as during his trial in a Manhattan court in the hush money case. The 27-year-old Leavitt, who was an assistant press secretary in Trump's first term, ran for Congress in 2022 from New Hampshire but was defeated.

"Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator," Trump said.

The youngest person to take on the job, Leavitt will be the face of the Trump administration as she appears on TV around the world during the daily White House press briefings and when she speaks to the media during his travels.

Presiding over the briefings, she will face a media that is often hostile and answer for Trump's actions and statements. Leavitt was one of the campaign spokespersons and made several TV appearances sparring with journalists.

On the other hand, Cheung's work as the head of communications will be mostly away from the limelight planning and running the media relations, setting strategy and policies, and overseeing speechwriting.

According to media reports Cheung, 42, was in the Trump campaign inner circle with managers, Susan Wiles now appointed to Trump's chief of staff, and Chris LaCivita.

After working in campaigns of various Republicans for president and governor, he honed his verbal pugilistics at the Ultimate Fighting Championship, a mixed martial arts promoter, where he was the communications director.

Cheung joined Trump's campaign for the Republican nomination in 2016 as the director of rapid response and moved with him to the presidential campaign and then to the White House, where he ultimately rose to the same job in 2017.

He left the White House in 2018 and started his own company that was retained by the Trump campaign for the 2020 race.

After several other assignments advising others in various races, he returned to the 2024 Trump campaign.

He spent a significant part of his time with the Trump campaign trying to put out fires sparked by his outbursts such as calling his opponents "vermin" or claiming illegal migrants "poisoned the blood of the nation."

He also issued several insulting statements, often personal, against Trump's opponents, and against the media. (IANS)

