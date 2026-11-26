WASHINGTON, DC: The United States Trade Representative (USTR) on Wednesday proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, with certain exemptions, while indicating that the rate could be lowered to 17 per cent if India reaches an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with Washington that addresses the findings of its investigation into structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors.

"The Trade Representative proposes that appropriate action to obtain the elimination of the acts, policies, and practices would include applying tariffs of up to 25 percent on all goods of India, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, with exemptions for certain goods," the USTR said in an official statement.

The USTR further proposed considering adjustments to the additional duties to account for tariffs imposed under existing Section 301 and Section 232 actions, or a tariff rate of 17 per cent if India reaches a reciprocal trade agreement addressing the findings of the investigation.

The announcement comes after US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer determined that the acts, policies and practices of 14 economies, including India, relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors are unreasonable and burden or restrict US commerce.

Among other trading partners, the USTR proposed tariffs of up to 35 per cent on Vietnam, 20 per cent on China and Singapore, and 18 per cent on Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. Tariffs of up to 15 per cent, net of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) rates and existing Section 301 duties, have been proposed for the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and Taiwan. (ANI)