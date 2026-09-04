US ready for more Iran strikes, denies plans to rename Hormuz: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON: The US military is prepared to launch more strikes on Iran "any time we want," President Donald Trump has said.

"It was a very heavy attack last night, and we're prepared to do another one any time we want," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday (local time).

The US military "took out all of the new equipment that they tried to build along the Strait of Hormuz," said Trump. Iranian officials said Wednesday that the US strike on Tuesday night hit a wedding party in southern Iran, killing at least four people and wounding dozens of others. The US Central Command said Wednesday it was looking into the reports and the US military "never targets civilians."

When asked on Wednesday afternoon whether he really intended to rename the Strait of Hormuz after himself, Trump said: "No, no ... it was just thrown out there."

Trump floated the idea of renaming the strategic waterway earlier Wednesday, less than one week after he signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario "Lake America" amid escalating tensions with Canada over tariff disputes.

"Now that we have it under USA control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT???" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. (IANS)

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