US Sanctions ICC President Tomoko Akane, Senior Trial Lawyer in Escalating Clash Over Court’s Authority

WASHINGTON DC: The Donald Trump administration has designated two officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC), including its President Tomoko Akane and ICC Senior Trial Lawyer Aboudoulaye Seye, under sanctions, accusing the global tribunal of abusing its authority and threatening national sovereignty.

In a press statement issued by Marco Rubio, Secretary of State, on Tuesday, the US administration said the action was taken as part of its campaign against what it described as the "politicised" and "unaccountable" nature of the ICC.

"The Trump Administration has been clear: the International Criminal Court (ICC) is a corrupt and fatally politicised supranational court that has maliciously abused its authority and exceeded its mandate. We will not tolerate its assault on state sovereignty," the statement said.

The administration said the sanctions were imposed under Executive Order 14203, titled "Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court."

"These individuals have directly engaged in efforts by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute officials whose government has not consented to ICC jurisdiction," it said.

The US further alleged that the ICC has repeatedly attempted to exercise authority over nationals of the United States and other countries that have neither accepted its jurisdiction nor ratified the Rome Statute.

"This sets a dangerous precedent for all nations," the statement added. The Trump administration said it plans to continue its diplomatic campaign against the ICC and urged other countries to join efforts aimed at reducing support for the court.

"Our whole-of-government campaign to dismantle the threat posed by the ICC to national sovereignty will be sweeping, and we expect more countries to join our campaign by ending their funding and participation in this politicised and unaccountable court," the statement said. It further warned that additional measures could be taken against the ICC. (ANI)

Also Read: Trump Halts Iran Talks, Shifts to Long-Term ‘Strangle’ Strategy, Report Says