US sanctions on ICC President ‘incompatible’ with our position: Japanese PM

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Tuesday that the sanctions imposed by the US on International Criminal Court (ICC) President Tomoko Akane are “incompatible” with Japan’s position. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Takaichi said that Japan takes the US sanctions “very seriously” and has been consistently backing the ICC. Her statement comes as the US imposed sanctions on Akane, the first Japanese national to head the ICC, Kyodo News reported. On August 19, Takaichi termed US action “very unfortunate” and said that Japan made efforts until the last minute “to persuade the US” not to impose sanctions on Akane. (IANS)

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