US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announces visa restriction policy

Washington: The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has announced new visa restriction policy for those responsible for undermining democracy in Georgia. He also announced the launch of a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation between the US and Georgia.

In a post on X, Blinken stated, “I am announcing a new visa restriction policy for those responsible for undermining democracy in Georgia, including in connection with the Georgian Dream’s proposed “foreign influence” legislation.”

In a statement, Blinken noted that the ruling Georgian Dream party over the past few months has developed and passed “foreign influence” law that would stifle the exercise of freedoms of association and expression, stigmatise organisations that serve the people of Georgia, and impede independent media organisations working to provide people of Georgia with access to high quality information.

He further said, “As Georgian citizens have voiced opposition to the law, we have seen clear indications of a campaign of intimidation and the use of violence to suppress peaceful dissent. Both the “national security law” and the repressive tactics used to quell legitimate dissent undermine Georgia’s democracy and the fundamental freedoms to which the Georgian people are entitled and run contrary to Georgia’s long-stated goal - reflected in its constitution — of Euro-Atlantic integration and strategic partnership with the United States.”

In a statement, Blinken said, “In response to these actions, the Department of State is implementing a new visa restriction policy for Georgia that will apply to individuals who are responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Georgia, as well as their family members. This includes individuals responsible for suppressing civil society and freedom of peaceful assembly in Georgia through a campaign of violence or intimidation.”

Blinken stressed that US support for Georgia’s democracy is longstanding and foundational for the bilateral relationship. He stated that anyone who undermines democratic processes or institutions in Georgia, including in the lead-up to, during, and following Georgia’s October 2024 elections, may be found ineligible for US visas under this policy and precluded from travelling to the US. He added that immediate family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions.

He further said, I am also launching today a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation between the United States and Georgia. It remains our hope that Georgia’s leaders will reconsider the draft law and take steps to move forward with their nation’s democratic and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. As we review the relationship between our two countries, we will take into account Georgia’s actions in deciding our own.”

Earlier this month, Georgian Dream, the ruling party, passed the law in Parliament, and has vowed to overrule a veto that was signed by the president, Politico reported. (IANS)

