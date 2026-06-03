US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Iran nuclear talks ‘highly technical’, may take months

WASHINGTON DC: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday that nuclear negotiations with Iran would be “highly technical” and could take several months to conclude. Rubio outlined Phase 2 conditions Iran must meet, including committing to specific negotiations over its highly enriched uranium stockpile, agreeing to severe long-term limitations or cancellation of enrichment activity, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz free of tolls while removing naval mines and halting attacks on commercial vessels. He clarified that the US has not offered sanctions relief in exchange for reopening the strait, with any easing remaining strictly conditional.

On Iran’s military capabilities, Rubio was blunt — stating its conventional “shield” of missiles and drones has been “substantially eroded” following recent US strikes, and dismissing what remains of Iran’s navy as “a bunch of Boston Whalers with machine guns on them.” He added that the ongoing US blockade of Iranian ports is costing Tehran “hundreds of millions” of dollars daily.(ANI)

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