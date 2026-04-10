US to host Indian delegation ‘later this month’ to advance trade talks

Washington: The United States has confirmed it is preparing to host an Indian delegation in Washington later this month, signaling a fresh push in bilateral commercial ties as both nations work towards finalising a proposed trade pact. The announcement followed a high-level discussion between Ambassador Sergio Gor and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Reporting on the encounter, Gor noted on the social media platform X that it was a “highly productive meeting with @USTradeRep Ambassador Greer to discuss advancing @POTUS trade priorities in South and Central Asia.”(ANI)

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