US, UK, Australia, and UN slam Hong Kong's harsh sentencing of pro-democracy leaders

BEIJING: The US, UK, and Australian governments, along with the United Nations, condemned the sentencing of 45 democracy activists and former lawmakers to up to 10 years in prison for "subversion." This came amid increasing demands for tougher sanctions on Hong Kong and the broadening of visa programmes to assist those escaping the city's ongoing political repression.

According to a Radio Free Asia report, rights activists, family members, and Hong Kong's former colonial governor also denounced the sentences, which were imposed on pro-democracy activists for organizing a primary in July 2020. They described the sentencing as part of an "unrelenting attack" on democracy and other freedoms in the region since its transfer from Britain to China in 1997.

In a statement on Tuesday, the US Department of State announced it is taking action to impose new visa restrictions on several Hong Kong officials involved in enforcing the 2020 National Security Law, which has been used to prosecute the activists. The statement called for the immediate and unconditional release of the 45 individuals and other political prisoners. It emphasized that these severe sentences undermine trust in Hong Kong's judicial system and damage the city's global standing.

British Foreign Office minister Catherine West also condemned the sentencing, calling it a clear example of Hong Kong authorities using the National Security Law to criminalize political dissent. She stated that those sentenced simply exercised their rights to freedom of speech, assembly, and political participation.

Senator Penny Wong, Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs and leader of the government in the Senate, expressed deep concern in a statement over the sentencing of the activists, including Australian citizen Gordon Ng. She called on China to end its suppression of freedoms such as expression, assembly, media, and civil society, in line with recommendations from the Human Rights Committee and Special Procedures. Wong also urged the repeal of the National Security Law in Hong Kong.

According to the report, the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) stated that High Commissioner Volker Turk had called for an "urgent review" of the convictions and urged Hong Kong authorities to ensure they adhere to international human rights law, including safeguarding freedom of speech, peaceful assembly, and association. The OHCHR emphasized that national security laws should be precise in their scope and definition, allowing human rights restrictions only when absolutely necessary for a legitimate purpose and in a proportionate manner. (ANI)

Also Read: Sudan: 46 killed in 'paramilitary attacks, epidemics' in Sudan

Also Watch: