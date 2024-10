US-UK coalition makes air raids on Houthi sites in Yemen: Report

Sanaa: Warplanes of the US-UK coalition launched 15 airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and the northern city of Saada early on Thursday, local media reported. The strikes targeted three sites in Sanaa, in the areas of Al-Jiraf, Hafa and Jarban, as well as two other sites in Saada, in the areas of Kahlan and al-Abla, reports Xinhua, quoting Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

There were no reports of casualties as the Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, rarely discloses its casualties.

Residents of Sanaa told Xinhua that the strikes hit three Houthi military sites, one in the Al-Jiraf area in the northern part of Sanaa, while the other two sites in Hafa and Jarban in the southern part of the capital.

The strikes occurred at dawn, causing explosions that were heard across the capital.

Nasreddin Amer, the Houthis' deputy information secretary, was quoted by the Houthi television as saying that "the United States will pay the price for its aggression." Meanwhile, the US Central Command said in a statement that it used "Air Force B-2 Spirit long-range stealth bombers" in the operation, targeting underground Houthi weapons storage facilities. (IANS)

