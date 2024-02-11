US, UK launch airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

Sanaa: The US-British coalition has launched two airstrikes on Houthi sites in Yemen’s northern province of Saada, the media reported.

The strikes targetted the area of al-Kutaynat in the northern border district of Baqim, said the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV on Friday without providing further information. The strikes came a few hours after a series of airstrikes early Friday targetted Houthi sites in several locations in the western port city of Hodeidah, according to al-Masirah TV.

The Houthi forces in Yemen have been launching missile attacks on the shipping lane since last mid-November, saying they target Israeli, US, and British commercial vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported. The US-British maritime coalition hit back in response in an attempt to deter the group, but the group has instead increased escalation. The coalition has not commented yet on the latest strikes. (IANS)

Also Read: 4 Islamic State operatives killed in airstrikes in Iraq