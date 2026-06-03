US uncovers Mexico-California drug tunnel, seizes $45 million worth of cocaine

WASHINGTON: Federal investigators have uncovered a sophisticated underground tunnel stretching from Tijuana, Mexico, to a fake retail store near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in California, seizing over a tonne of cocaine worth an estimated $45 million in a major strike against the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

The tunnel, running beneath a store called “Buy 4 Less,” measured nearly 1,933 feet long, extended 55 feet underground, and was fully equipped with reinforced walls, electricity, ventilation, and a rail network. Investigators said the store attracted suspiciously little customer traffic and was clearly inconsistent with a legitimate retail operation.

Four people have been charged: Gregorio Epifanio Hernandez Lopez and Jose Jimenez of San Diego, and Brandon Escalante Sandoval and Antonio Cortez of Mexico. All four face conspiracy to distribute controlled substances charges, with Hernandez Lopez additionally charged with conspiracy to use a cross-border tunnel and conspiracy to import controlled substances.

A Homeland Security Task Force monitored the warehouse from December 2025 through May 2026, observing suspects frequently moving large suitcases from the premises. Searches ultimately uncovered 851 packages of cocaine across two trucks and a van, totalling approximately 1,029.6 kilograms. The tunnel’s exit was concealed beneath a storage room floor, accessible via a hydraulic lift. Acting HSI Special Agent Kevin Murphy called the discovery “a significant blow to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.” US Attorney Adam Gordon quipped: “For these defendants, it wasn’t a light at the end of the tunnel. It was lights and sirens.” Officials noted that 99 subterranean passages have been discovered in Southern California since 1993, including 28 classified as sophisticated tunnels. The last operational tunnel in the district was found in 2022. Cross-border tunnels remain one of the most effective drug trafficking methods, with many featuring advanced engineering capable of transporting large quantities of narcotics while bypassing border security entirely. (IANS)

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