US visa restrictions won't hold back ties with Central America: China

Beijing: Weaponising visas will not scare off the sober-minded, nor will it hold back the flourishing ties between China and Central American countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday. Guo made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on US announcement of visa restrictions on citizens of Central American nations as well as their immediate family members who engage in cooperation with the Communist Party of China and “undermine the rule of law in Central America.” Noting China has lodged solemn representations to the United States over the visa restrictions, Guo said the United States, under the guise of “rule of law,” is carrying out illegal actions by imposing unilateral sanctions to politically suppress and economically coerce regional countries and individuals. (IANS)

Also Read: Pakistan's crackdown on TLP spotlights widening national crisis: Report