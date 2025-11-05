Uyghur group says China using tourism to mask abuses in Xinjiang

WASHINGTON: Human rights advocacy group, Campaign for Uyghurs, has accused China of attempting to "whitewash" its policies in Xinjiang by heavily promoting tourism in the region, even as reports of mass detentions and surveillance continue.

In a post on X, Campaign for Uyghurs stated, "The CCP is pouring billions into repackaging the Uyghur homeland as a 'Silk Road destination,' drawing 300 million visitors in 2024 alone. But behind the scenic views and staged 'folk performances' lies a region under mass surveillance, where millions have been detained, families separated, and culture erased. Travelling to the Uyghur region today means walking through a landscape of silence created by the perpetrators of genocide"

The warning comes amid growing international scrutiny over Beijing's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, where human rights organisations and foreign governments have reported widespread abuses, including forced labour, indoctrination camps, and restrictions on religious and cultural practices. (ANI)

