Uyghur Rights organizations slam China for ongoing human rights violations in East Turkistan

Amsterdam: The representatives of the East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) and Swedish Uyghur Committee (SUC) on Saturday organised protests in Amsterdam, Netherlands and Stockholm, Sweden, highlighting the atrocities of the Chinese authorities upon the Uyghur community of East Turkistan.

The protests by these Uyghur rights organizations were organised on the sidelines of the commemoration of the Urumqi massacre.

During the protest at Dam Square in Amsterdam, the Foreign Affairs Minister of ETGE, Salih Hudayar urged the Dutch government to put pressure on the Chinese government to immediately stop the ongoing genocide upon the Uyghur community.

“We urge the government to act against China’s ongoing campaign of colonization, genocide and occupation. We want them to support the people of East Turkistan to get their rights to independence and right to human dignity. The restoration of east Turkistan’s independence is the only way to ensure that their human rights, their resistance and their human dignity are guaranteed” Hudayar said.

The minister further noted that China has refused to implement and respect the fundamentals of the East Turkistani people.

“Unfortunately despite a lot of countries criticizing China and even the United Nations itself stating that China has been committing crimes against humanity, China has refused to implement and respect the fundamentals of the East Turkistani people,” he said. (ANI)

