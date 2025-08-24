Uyghurs endure arbitrary torture, forced labour, pervasive surveillance under Chinese authorities

Beijing: Subjected to systematic repression through mass arbitrary detentions, torture, forced labour, pervasive surveillance enabled by advanced technological systems, and severe restrictions on religious as well as cultural freedoms, China’s Uyghur population in the Xinjiang region continues to face extremely dire conditions, a report cited on Saturday.

Although the Chinese authorities have claimed to shut down the “re-education” camps, hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs remain at risk of imprisonment on charges of extremism while millions live under relentless state control, the report stated.

“The Uyghur birth rate has drastically declined in recent years, and many children are separated from their families to be placed in state institutions aimed at cultural assimilation. Over three hundred new detention facilities have been documented since 2017, and hundreds of thousands of minors are entrusted to the state because their parents are detained or forced into exile,” a report in ‘ChannelDraw’ highlighted.

“Restrictions extend beyond daily life to mobility: those wishing to travel must undergo strict checks, provide guarantees, and accept conditions that prevent any contact with organisations or individuals critical of the government. Families often remain hostages of the authorities, facing the threat of retaliation in case of dissent,” it added.

According to the report, the global community has mixed reactions to the ongoing abuses of the Uyghurs. While some states have slapped trade restrictions and sanctions, others have repatriated Uyghurs to China, putting them at a grave risk of persecution. At the same time, it detailed, leading hotel chains and foreign companies continue their investments in Xinjiang, effectively normalising what human rights groups termed as “crime against humanity”. (IANS)

