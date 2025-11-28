Violence has no place in America: Barack Obama on Washington shooting

WASHINGTON: Former US President Barack Obama has condemned the Washington shooting, stating that "violence has no place in America."

Two National Guardsmen were shot in downtown Washington and remain in critical condition. US media identified the alleged shooter as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who entered the country in 2021.

In a post on X, Obama said, "Violence has no place in America. Michelle and I are praying for the servicemembers shot in Washington, DC today, and send our love to their families as they enter this holiday season under the most tragic of circumstances."

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris also took to social media and sent her prayers to the families of the two National Guardsmen who were shot.

"Doug and I send our prayers to the two National Guardsmen who were shot earlier today in Washington, to their families, and to the communities that love them. Violence of any kind is unacceptable, and we all, together, must condemn this tragedy," Harris said. (IANS)

