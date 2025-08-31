Vladimir Putin opposes ‘discriminatory’ Western sanctions ahead of SCO Summit

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken a firm stance against the "discriminatory" sanctions imposed by the US and the European Union on Moscow amid the war against Ukraine.

In an interview with the Xinhua News Agency ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, Putin stated that Russia and China share a common stance against discriminatory sanctions that hinder the socioeconomic development of BRICS members and the world at large.

Ahead of the SCO summit, Putin emphasized that Russia and China relations have reached an "unprecedented level," noting that bilateral trade with Moscow's leading partner has grown by about USD 100 billion since 2021.

"In terms of trade volume, China is by far Russia's leading partner, while last year Russia ranked fifth among China's foreign trade partners," Putin told Xinhua news agency, adding that transactions between Russia and China are almost completely carried out in rubles and yuan.

Putin also reaffirmed that China remains its leading importer of oil and gas, adding that the two sides continue their joint efforts to reduce bilateral trade barriers.

The Russian President hoped that the summit would strengthen SCO's capacity to respond to contemporary challenges and threats and help in "shaping a fairer multiple world order." (ANI)

