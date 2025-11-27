Volodymyr Zelensky signals readiness to develop revised peace plan into ‘deeper agreements’

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the peace plan prepared by Ukraine and the United States in Geneva could be developed into “deeper agreements.”

In an address on Tuesday, Zelensky said he had discussed the plan with Ukraine’s negotiating team. “The principles in this document can be developed into deeper agreements. And it is in our shared interest that security is real,” he said.

He also voiced hope for continued active cooperation with the US side and US President Donald Trump, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said Zelensky wants to meet with Trump to finalize a joint agreement on the terms for ending the Ukraine crisis, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

Ukrainian and US negotiators reached agreement in principle on most aspects of the US-proposed peace plan, Yermak said, noting that the document was significantly modified from the original 28-point US proposal. However, Zelensky hopes to negotiate territorial issues directly with Trump, Yermak added. (IANS)

