Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for aid as Russian strikes on Ukraine continue

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (local time) called for “protection of Ukraine’s skies” following the overnight Russian strikes at various parts of the country, killing at least 30 and leaving around 100 injured.

In a post on X, the Ukrainian president shared visuals of the aftermath of the Russian strikes in the capital city of Kyiv as the emergency and rescue operations are underway. He stated that while 30 people have been reported dead so far, 10 people are still missing.

Regarding the Russian strikes in Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, Sumy and Kherson, Zelenskyy stated that the territory of an ordinary garage cooperative was attacked, leaving seven wounded. He added that residential buildings and two schools were also damaged in the strikes.

“Yesterday evening, the Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih, striking the territory of an ordinary garage cooperative. Seven people were wounded. Residential buildings and two schools were damaged. A private home in the Kharkiv region was attacked overnight. Six people were injured, three of them children. Yesterday afternoon, the Russians launched missile strikes on the regional hospital in Kherson. Overnight in the Sumy region, a drone strike on an apartment building killed four people, including a mother and her daughter. My condolences to their families and loved ones. They knew exactly what they were targeting and that there was no military purpose in it. Sadly, a doctor was killed, and a nurse was also wounded,” he said.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy condemned Russian strikes and reiterated the call for air defence aid and anti-ballistic capabilities for Ukraine from his partners.

“Every day and every night, the Russians strike ordinary civilian infrastructure, and terror is the only argument they have left for not stopping the war. Reliable protection of Ukraine’s skies is needed as a prerequisite for diplomacy. We count on the support of our partners, above all with anti-ballistic capabilities. I am grateful to everyone who is already helping,” he wrote. (ANI)

Also Read: KYIV: Death toll in overnight Russian strikes on Ukraine mounts to 18