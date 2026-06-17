Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds talks on ‘strengthening’ air defence with German Chancellor Merz

EVIAN: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, where both leaders focused on strengthening Ukraine’s defence capabilities, enhancing air defence systems, and increasing international pressure on Russia.

In a post on X, following the meeting, Zelenskyy said that he had a “good meeting” with the German Chancellor, and the two leaders discussed “defence support for Ukraine, above all the further strengthening of our air defence, the situation on the frontline, and the results of Ukraine’s long-range sanctions.”

The Ukrainian President said they also “separately discussed ways to implement the agreements reached at today’s G7-Ukraine meeting.”

Stressing the need for continued international action, Zelenskyy said, “It is important that Ukraine’s effectiveness on the battlefield and in its long-range capabilities be complemented by effective global pressure on Russia.”

Thanking Germany for its support, Zelenskyy praised Berlin’s role in helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian attacks. He said, “Thank you for supporting Ukraine and for Germany’s leadership in protecting the lives of our people from massive Russian attacks.”

Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude for Germany’s backing of Ukraine’s path towards the European Union. He said, “ I am grateful for your support for our path toward the European Union. This is important for the Ukrainian people.”

The bilateral meeting came shortly after the G7, Ukraine session, where Zelenskyy met leaders of the G7 countries and the European Union (EU).

In a post on X, highlighting key priorities discussed at the gathering, he said the focus was on securing “more air defence missiles along with licenses to produce them, winter support package, and cranking up pressure on Russia.”

Zelenskyy noted that “ the US is ready to provide backstop across these lines of effort” and emphasised that the measures agreed upon by Ukraine’s partners must now be translated into action. He added, “It is key that everything discussed be implemented.”

“Russia must come to learn that its war will never be normalised. I thank everyone who’s helping,” Zelenskyy said. (ANI)

Also Read: Vladimir Putin reads Zelenskyy’s open letter, Russia signals readiness for dialogue