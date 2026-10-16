Volodymyr Zelenskyy lifts ‘energy ceasefire’, to resume strikes on Russia

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared an end to Kyiv's pause on strikes against Russian energy infrastructure, saying Ukraine will resume attacks on Russian oil refineries after accusing Moscow of violating the US-announced "energy ceasefire".

He also accused Washington of disrupting intelligence-sharing and Starlink satellite connectivity amid intensifying Russian assaults.

"The block (on attacking refineries) is out. We're done," Zelenskyy told the Financial Times in an interview on Thursday.

Zelenskyy's remarks signal a renewed focus on Russian energy infrastructure, which Kyiv has increasingly targeted as part of its campaign against Moscow's ability to finance the ongoing conflict.

The Ukrainian President said Kyiv had halted attacks on Russian energy facilities for three days at Washington's request, even as Russian forces continued striking Ukrainian infrastructure.

However, the arrangement came under strain after Zelenskyy accused Russia of launching a large-scale overnight assault on Ukraine's energy and critical infrastructure, leaving at least 600,000 people without electricity. In a post on X on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said Russian forces had used ballistic missiles and attack drones to target energy facilities in Kyiv, the Kyiv region and Kharkiv. He added that the strikes caused extensive damage to equipment and infrastructure at 26 power system facilities and four oil and gas sector facilities. (ANI)

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