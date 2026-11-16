Voyager 1 Set to Become First Human-Made Object to Travel One Light-Day from Earth

TEXAS: Nearly five decades after embarking on its historic journey, NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft is poised to achieve an unprecedented distance milestone, becoming the first human-made object to travel one light-day away from Earth-a distance that light itself takes 24 hours to cover.

The robotic spacecraft, which has travelled farther from Earth than any other human-made object since its launch in 1977, is expected to cross the landmark on Wednesday, November 18, at 5:16:07 am EST (3:46:07 pm IST), according to NASA.

A light-day represents approximately 16 billion miles (26 billion kilometres), marking another remarkable achievement for the spacecraft that left the solar system years ago and is now travelling through interstellar space.(ANI)