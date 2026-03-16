War compels Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to cancel Class XII exams in Middle East

NEW DELHI The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday cancelled Class XII board examinations scheduled in several West Asian countries as the conflict continues to worsen in the region.

In a circular issued on Sunday, CBSE said that all examinations of Class XII scheduled from March 16 to April 10 stand cancelled in case of the students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

CBSE also cancelled the exams that were earlier notified to be postponed have also been cancelled.

“Examinations which were earlier postponed vide circular dated 01.03.2026, 03.03.2026, 05.03.2026, 07.03.2026 and 09.03.2026 shall also stand cancelled,” CBSE stated.

CBSE had earlier cancelled the Class X board exams, which were scheduled to be conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026. (ANI)

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