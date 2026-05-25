Washington working to finalise MoU on ending war: Iran

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran and the United States are working to finalise a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on ending the war. “At this stage, our focus is on ending the imposed war,” Baghaei told state-run IRIB news agency on Saturday, following a visit to Tehran on Friday by a Pakistani delegation that included Army Chief Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

“Our intention has been to firstly agree on a MoU consisting of 14 clauses,” Baghaei said, noting that “within a period of 30 to 60 days,” they would “reach a final agreement.” “We are at the stage of finalizing the MoU. The issues that are being discussed are focused on ending the war (on all fronts, including Lebanon),” he said. “Among the major topics to be addressed in the MoU are the cessation of US maritime attacks, or naval blockade as they themselves call it, and other issues pertaining to the release of Iranian frozen assets.” Clarifying on the 30- to 60-day period brought up in the MoU’s text, Baghaei said it will only begin once the document is formally agreed upon, Xinhua news agency reported. “We should wait and see what will happen within the next three to four days,” he said, adding that Iran’s nuclear issue is not a focus of the peace talks at this stage. (IANS)

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