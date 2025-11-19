White House economic advisor says India trade deal could come ‘soon’

WASHINGTON: White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Monday said that the trade agreement with India could materialise "soon."

While speaking to CNBC, Hasset stressed the two countries are "good friends" and the Trump administration is "still quite hopeful" about a possible deal.

"I think we're still quite hopeful. They're good friends, and we're hoping we can work it out soon," he added. Hassett also noted that it's a "complicated situation" due to India's ties with Russia.

"I've spoken to the ambassador…we've had visits and I think that it's a complicated situation, because the interaction between what India does with Russia and what India does with us…But it got pretty complicated, because there are a lot of different variables in the India-American relationship," he emphasised.

Hassett's remarks come on a day when Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal also indicated that the trade agreement is "nearing closure."

Agrawal told journalists in New Delhi that the two countries have been holding regular virtual rounds of talks on the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). Although no formal deadlines can be set on the issue, the first stage of the trade talks is progressing swiftly, he added.

US President Donald Trump sent positive signals on strengthening US-India relations last week, raising fresh hopes that a bilateral trade agreement between the world's two largest democracies could be signed soon. Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday that his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were "going great" and that a visit to Delhi could take place next year. (IANS)

