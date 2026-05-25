White House shooting: US Secret Service kills gunman after exchange of gunfire

WASHINGTON: A gunman who opened fire near the White House on Saturday evening was shot dead by United States Secret Service officers after an exchange of gunfire close to the executive complex. A bystander was also injured, while President Donald Trump, who was inside the White House at the time, was unharmed.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, close to the White House grounds and the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. According to the Secret Service, the suspect pulled a weapon from a bag and began firing before officers returned fire, fatally wounding him. The suspect was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

One bystander was struck during the shooting and reportedly remained in critical condition. No Secret Service personnel were injured. Authorities have not yet identified the suspect or revealed a possible motive.

The White House complex was briefly locked down as armed officers secured the area. Journalists and staff members were rushed into the press briefing room after hearing repeated gunshots. Witnesses described scenes of panic as security personnel shouted warnings and ordered people to take cover.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation joined the investigation along with local police and National Guard personnel. Roads around the White House remained sealed for several hours as authorities examined the scene. Officials said further details would be released after the investigation progresses. (IANS)

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