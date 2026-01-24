Why Azerbaijan has become the new launchpad for Khalistan’s anti-India narrative

NEW DELHI: The Khalistan movement has been able to survive, thanks to the lenient policies in the United Kingdom and Canada. Successive governments have been soft on these criminals, as a result of which they made these nations bases to launch attacks on India.

After setting up bases in multiple countries, the Khalistan movement now appears to be flourishing in Azerbaijan. A conference was held last week in Baku, the capital city, aimed at amplifying the need for a separate Sikh nation, Khalistan, to be carved out of India.

On the face of it, the event looked like it was trying to raise concerns about the treatment of Sikhs and other minorities in the country. This has been a false narrative against India that has been spread by many to defame the nation and the Modi government.

The event was titled 'Racism and Violence Against Sikhs and Other National Minorities in India.' Officials say there are plenty of red flags here. First of all, it was organized by the Azerbaijani government-linked Baku Initiative Group. This highlights the government's role in hosting such an event.

The Khalistan angle became amply clear when the audience and organizers stood up and observed a minute's silence for slain Khalistan terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The event focused heavily on videos appearing to show atrocities against India.

The shift to Azerbaijan is strategic and is a clear suggestion that has been given by the ISI, which controls this movement. Azerbaijan's government backing such an event only shows that it has been told to do so by Pakistan and Turkey, who share very good ties.

This country acts as a neutral venue for the Khalistanis to push their anti-India narrative. While the Khalistan elements would launch attacks on India through a disinformation campaign, it would still give both Turkey and Pakistan the plausible deniability they need.

For Pakistan to run its agenda in Azerbaijan is easy, as the government there is extremely friendly in nature. Last year, during Operation Sindoor, Baku stood by Pakistan while condemning the strike by India. India had carried out Operation Sindoor to avenge the brutal killings of innocents by terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba who were launched from Pakistan. (IANS)

