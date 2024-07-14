Will stand our ground in dispute with China: Eduardo Ano

Manila: The Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano in a statement clarified that the Philippines will stand its ground over its dispute with China, in the South China Sea, Al Jazeera reported.

The move came when Manila and Beijing had been repeatedly engaging in a series of severe confrontations over the strategic waterway.

Notably in these confrontations, both sides accused each other of performing dangerous manoeuvres near the disputed area of the Second Thomas Shoal near the Spratly Islands, Al Jazeera reported.

The Philippine National Security said, “We will continue to stand our ground and push back against coercion, interference, malign influence and other tactics that seek to jeopardise our security and stability.”

Ano said this while participating in an event celebrating the anniversary of an international ruling on the dispute that sided against China.

However, the Philippine National Security Adviser clearly said that they will always refrain from the use of force, adding that it seeks “to coerce and subordinate the national interests of the Philippines” but is “committed to the cause of peace”.

“We are committed to addressing and managing difficult issues through dialogue and through diplomacy,” Ano added, according to Al Jazeera.

Currently, China makes its claims on more than 90 per cent land mass of the South China Sea.

This includes the water boundary that falls within exclusive economic zones of the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries.

However, an international Tribunal in The Hague in 2016 notified that China has “no legal basis” over these lands. However, Beijing has always rejected such reports calling them Null and Void.

China has repeatedly displayed such acts of expansionism in the South China Sea.

These incidents included the dispute between the Chinese and the Philippine coastguards last month.

During that time, the Chinese coastguard personnel with knives, sticks and an axe surrounded and boarded three small Philippine Navy vessels sent on a resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal.

As a response, the island country has strengthened its relations with the United States and its allies. (ANI)

