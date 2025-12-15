World leaders condemn shooting incident targeting Jewish community in Sydney

WASHINGTON: World leaders on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack targeting Jewish community at the Bondi Beach in Australia's Sydney and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

At least 12 people, including one shooter, were killed while 29 others, including two police officers, were injured in a shooting incident at Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, according to the police.

A second gunman is also among the injured and has been taken into custody.

New South Wales (NSW) Police has said that it has been declared as a terrorist incident, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) News reported.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the terrorist attack in Australia that targeted a Jewish celebration, expressing solidarity with the victims, the Jewish community and the Australian people.

In a post on X, Rubio said, "The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Australia targeting a Jewish celebration." He underlined that "Antisemitism has no place in this world," and added, "Our prayers are with the victims of this horrific attack, the Jewish community, and the people of Australia."

Rubio's remarks came as details emerged about a deadly shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach, which police said was a targeted attack against the country's Jewish community, CNN reported.

Macron denounces "antisemitic" terror attack on Hanukkah gathering in Sydney

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack in Sydney that targeted people gathered to celebrate Hanukkah, describing it as an "antisemitic" terrorist act and expressing solidarity with those affected. In a post on X, Macron said, "In Sydney, an antisemitic terrorist attack struck families gathered to celebrate Hanukkah."

Extending France's support, he added, "France extends its thoughts to the victims, the injured and their loved ones."

Emphasizing shared grief, the French President said, "We share the pain of the Australian people," and reaffirmed France's resolve to confront hatred, stating that the country would "continue to fight relentlessly against antisemitic hatred, which hurts us all, wherever it strikes."

Macron's remarks came as leaders across the world reacted to the deadly shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach, expressing shock and conveying condolences to the families of those affected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Australia that targeted people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, expressing condolences to the victims' families and solidarity with the Australian people.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah."

Extending condolences on behalf of India, he added, "On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones."

Reiterating India's support for Australia, the Prime Minister said, "We stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief."

He also underlined India's position on terrorism, stating, "India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and supports the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday condemned the attack on the Jewish community in Australia's Sydney and offered condolences to the bereaved families of the victims. At least 10 people, including one gunman, have been killed and 12 others are injured after a shooting incident near a Jewish gathering at Bondi Beach in Australia's Sydney on Sunday evening (local time), local media reported, citing police. (IANS)

