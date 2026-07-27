World leaders express solidarity with victims of Berlin Pride attack

Paris: Leaders across the world are expressing their solidarity with the victims of the attack in Germany, where a car rammed into a large Pride celebration in Berlin, killing one person and injuring 17 others.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his solidarity with the victims and their loved ones through a post on social media on Sunday.

“Deep emotion and solidarity following the heinous attack on the Christopher Street Day event in Berlin. Our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and the German people. In the face of hatred and violence, our response will always be unity, freedom, and firmness,” Macron wrote on social media platform X.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that he stands with the German people and those who gathered to celebrate Christopher Street Day.

“Today, we have received alarming reports about the horrific incident in Berlin. My thoughts are with those affected and their families. I have been in contact with Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Sweden stands together with the German people – and with all those who had gathered to celebrate Christopher Street Day and the values of a free and open society,” the Swedish Prime Minister wrote on X.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her sympathy for the victims of the attack, saying: “Every person should be able to live, love, and stand up for their rights without fear.”

“My deepest sympathy goes to the victims of the attack on the Berlin’s Christopher Street Day Parade and their relatives and friends. The CSD stands for freedom, dignity, and equality—the fundamental values of the EU. Every person should be able to live, love, and stand up for their rights without fear. Hate and violence have no place in our societies. We stand united at the side of the LGBTQI+ community,” the EU Chief said on X.

According to the police, shortly before 10 p.m. local time (2000 GMT), the driver of a white vehicle drove into the crowd. (IANS)

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