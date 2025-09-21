World Uyghur Congress strengthens worldwide advocacy to expose China’s atrocities

Washington DC: The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its weekly brief, highlighting its intensified global advocacy efforts through missions in Turkiye, Geneva, and Italy, alongside active youth participation and international media outreach.

WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun began his first advocacy mission to Turkiye, welcomed by Uyghur leaders, academics, and youth at a gathering in Istanbul. Co-hosted by the WUC Foundation and five Uyghur organisations, the event underscored unity in the ongoing struggle for Uyghur freedom. The delegation also joined the Uyghur Academy International Conference on protecting Uyghur identity, culture, and language during the genocide. Meetings were held with Zafer Party Chairman Prof. Dr Umit Ozdag, US diplomats in Ankara, and Yeniden Refah Partisi leader Dr Fatih Erbakan, who reaffirmed solidarity with the Uyghur cause. Former camp survivor Kalbinur Sidik also delivered testimony during her first visit to Turkiye.

At the same time, a WUC delegation, in partnership with the Uyghur Centre for Democracy and Human Rights (UZDM), participated in the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. The delegation engaged with more than 15 diplomatic missions, UN experts, and civil society groups, urging stronger international responses to arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, forced labour, and reprisals. Among those met were Liechtenstein’s Ambassador Frank Buchel and Taiwanese Ambassador Greg Lee.

In Italy, WUC Vice President Zumretay Arkin carried out an advocacy mission in Rome, meeting Senator Giulio Terzi and addressing the 1st European Conference of Ventotene for Freedom and Democracy, convened by European Parliament Vice President Pina Picierno. She emphasised how China’s authoritarian reach threatens Uyghur communities even in Europe.

Youth leadership was also highlighted as WUC representatives Iptihar Abdureshit and Rizwana Ilham took part in the 20th Turkic World Youth Days & Congress from September 12 to 17. They called for banning products made with Uyghur forced labour and marking 1 October with awareness campaigns across the Turkic world.

Rushan Abbas, WUC Executive Committee Chair, was featured on the George W. Bush Presidential Centre’s Strategist podcast. She spoke on her decades of advocacy, the plight of her imprisoned sister, Dr Gulshan Abbas, and her new book, Unbroken: One Uyghur’s Fight for Freedom. (ANI)

